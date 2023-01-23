Goosebumps guaranteed: Indian Navy shares video of its silent killer submarine Vagir conquering sea; Watch

Indian Navy today inducted the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir in its fleet. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff was the Chief Guest for the ceremony. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. With Vagir, five Kalvari class submarines have been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on 01 Nov 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on 07 Jan 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades. The Indian Navy has shared a video of Vagir exploring the seas and the video will not only make you proud but will surely give you goosebumps.

Admiral R Hari Kumar described Vagir as a lethal platform with a formidable weapons package clubbed with state-of-the-art stealth technology.

Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 Nov 20, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines to date. She undertook her maiden sea sortie on Feb 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior to being commissioned.

The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy on 20 December 2022.

INS Vagir will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

Vagir means Sand Shark that represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.