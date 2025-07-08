Advertisement
Gopal Khemka Murder Accused Killed In Police Encounter, JDU Leader Says 'CM Monitoring'

An accused, Vikas, was arrested by the police along with the alleged main shooter in the Patna businessman Gopal Khemka murder case. He was shot dead in a police encounter. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Gopal Khemka (Photo Credit: @ZeeNews)

An accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in a police encounter. Patna's businessman was shot dead near the main gate of his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area on Friday night. 

The police had earlier arrested Umesh Yadav, who is allegedly the main shooter in the Khemka murder case. 

According to Zee News TV, the accused who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Vikas aka Raja, and had allegedly provided a weapon to the shooter. 

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said that according to the information they received the accused who was killed in the encounter tried to attack the cops and added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is monitoring every incident. 

"As per the information we have received, Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident," he said. 

After Gopal Khemka's murder, CM Kumar on Saturday chaired a review meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and other senior officials to assess the law and order situation in the state. 

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that law and order was the government's topmost priority, further stating that criminals in the state would not be spared at any cost.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that hundreds of businessmen were being killed in Bihar, but it couldn't be called "Jungle Raj."

Police Action In Gopal Khemka Murder Case 

Bihar Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by the Patna Central SP, to probe the murder case.

(with ANI inputs)

