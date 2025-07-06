Advertisement
Gopal Khemka Murder: Chirag Paswan Criticises NDA Govt In Bihar, Calls For Strict Action

Chirag Paswan, RJD leaders slam Bihar government over businessman Gopal Khemka’s murder.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar following the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna's upscale Gandhi Maidan area.

"If such an incident happens in a posh locality of Patna, then we can only imagine what is happening in villages," Chirag Paswan, who is part of the NDA government, said.

“It is worrying to see such incidents occur under a government that was known for good governance; then the opposition will have a chance to speak up. Strict action needs to be taken to set a precedent so that such a thing is not repeated,” Paswan said, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleged that hundreds of businessmen are being killed in Bihar, but we can't call it "Jungle Raj".

"Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management", Tejashwi Yadav wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Earlier today, RJD leader Mrtiyunjay Tiwari slammed the Bihar government over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, alleging that the state has "descended into lawlessness" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. Bihar has descended into a state of lawlessness... Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar", Mrityunjay Tiwari, ANI said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case. Patna Central SP will head the SIT. 

(With ANI inputs)

