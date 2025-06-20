Gorakhpur To Patliputra In Just 7 Hours As PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing from Siwan, connecting Patliputra Junction in Patna to Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh.

The train offers a new, fast, safe, and convenient travel option between eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Bihar. It will run six days a week (except Saturdays). Departing Gorakhpur at 5:40 AM, the train will reach Patliputra by 12:45 PM, and in the return direction, it will depart Patliputra at 3:30 PM and arrive in Gorakhpur by 10:30 PM.

The Vande Bharat Express has a semi-high-speed capability, which significantly reduces travel time. The Gorakhpur to Patliputra journey, which earlier took 10 to 12 hours, can now be completed in just 7 hours.

As per the Indian Railway, the route of this train includes stations in Uttar Pradesh -- Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj and Paniyahwa -- and in Bihar -- Bagaha, Narkatiaganj, Bettiah, Sagauli, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Patliputra. This train is a strong example of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the "development of Eastern India," working to bring previously neglected areas into the mainstream. With this new addition, Bihar now has 13 and Uttar Pradesh 15 Vande Bharat trains, enhancing rail connectivity.

The Patliputra-Gorakhpur route connects districts such as Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur. This improves access to trade, tourism, employment opportunities, and educational and healthcare services.

Currently, 71 Vande Bharat trains operate across the country. Recently, the Prime Minister also launched a new Vande Bharat train to Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring year-round high-speed connectivity in the region.

The train features air-conditioned coaches, automatic doors, bio-toilets, a GPS information system, onboard catering, Wi-Fi, and CCTV security. These amenities provide a premium and comfortable experience that was previously unavailable in regular trains. Vande Bharat trains are especially beneficial for senior citizens, students, and women. Automatic doors and CCTV cameras ensure security, while its punctual schedule helps passengers reach their destinations on time.

PM Modi also flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative today.The plant became the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion systems, microprocessor-based control systems, and ergonomic cab designs, incorporating technologies like regenerative braking.

To boost railway infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, worth over Rs 400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.