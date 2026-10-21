/Goregaon toddler’s death: Murder case registered against 10-year-old neighbour

A murder case has been registered in connection with the death of an 18-month-old girl in Mumbai's Goregaon East. The accused is a 10-year-old girl who lives in the same building. The toddler died on Wednesday night after falling from a sixth-floor duct of a residential building.
Police first registered an Accidental Death Report, but CCTV footage from the premises led them to look into the role of a 10-year-old neighbour.
The incident happened around 9 pm at the Shivshahi building. The CCTV clip shows the girl lifting the toddler and pushing her down the sixth-floor duct. The child suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.
The minor has been detained and her mother taken into custody. The toddler's body was sent for a post-mortem. Dindoshi police said they are examining all possible angles.
The victim's family moved into the building on October 1. They told police there had been earlier disputes with the neighbouring family over a cat, though the details remain unclear. Police have not established a motive. As per the media reports, the girl has mental health issues. Police have not confirmed this, so treat it as unverified.
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