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Goregaon toddler’s death: Murder case registered against 10-year-old neighbour

The CCTV clip shows the girl lifting the toddler and pushing her down the sixth-floor duct. The child suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Goregaon toddler’s death: Murder case registered against 10-year-old neighbour

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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