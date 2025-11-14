The counting of votes for the Goriakothi Assembly constituency, which went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar elections on November 6, is currently underway.

The seat, known for its fierce two-way rivalry, is seeing a significant lead for the incumbent party.

The contest in Goriakothi has traditionally been a direct face-off between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The Goriakothi constituency recorded a voter turnout of 64.06% during the first phase of polling.

Goriakothi: A History Of Alternating Power

The constituency, located in Siwan district, is one of Bihar's most competitive seats, frequently alternating between the BJP and the RJD over the last decade:

2020 Election: BJP's Devesh Kant Singh emerged victorious, defeating RJD's Nutan Devi by a margin of 11,891 votes.

2015 Election: The RJD secured the seat, with Satyadeo Prasad Singh winning against the BJP candidate.

2010 Election: The BJP's Bhumendra Narayan Singh was the winner, defeating the RJD's candidate.

This historical pattern highlights the high stakes for both major parties as they vie for dominance in the Siwan region.

Constituency Demographics And Context

Goriakothi has a total population of approximately 2.23 lakh and a robust female voter base, indicated by a healthy sex ratio of 1,012 females per 1,000 males.

Religious Composition: The population is predominantly Hindu (82.73%), with Muslims forming the largest minority group (17.01%).

Contestant Dynamics: While the Jan Suraaj Party's Ejaz Ahmed Siddique is a new entrant, the primary battle remains concentrated between the BJP and RJD, reflecting the core Mahagathbandhan vs.8 NDA tussle in the state.

The overall Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 witnessed a collective voter turnout of 66.91% across both phases. The final result in Goriakothi will be a key indicator of the electoral success of the NDA in this belt.