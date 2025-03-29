‘Got Physically Abused In Goa, Will Never Come Back’: Tourist Shares Ordeal

A tourist alleged that while he was on a trip to Goa, he was assaulted and verbally abused by local men over a traffic altercation. In his social media post, the man said that he will probably never go to Goa again.

In the lengthy post on social media platform Reddit, the man said that the alleged incident happened near the Madgaon Junction Railway Station (MAO) while he was returning from the airport after dropping his girlfriend.

He said, "I went with my girlfriend this time and had rented a car cause we didn't want to drive a scooty in this scorching heat. While going back I dropped her at the airport (GOI) and I was going to Madgaon for my train."

Further, he gave details of the traffic dispute and said that while he was driving in the rented car towards the station, he apparently 'cut' off two local men on a two-wheeler. He clarified that their vehicles did not touch and there were no scratches.

"While I was reaching MAO, I apparently "cut" 2 local guys on a scooty. NO BUMP, NO SCRATCHES, OUR VEHICLES DID NOT TOUCH and frankly I didn't even cut him but they can argue that," he added.

He explained that when they asked him to stop the car, he did not as he was in a hurry to catch his train but the ordeal did not end there. The local men followed the tourist to the station, and one of them threatened him into opening the car window. When he opened his window, the man punched him.

Both local men were allegedly verbally abusing the tourist, and one of them kept hitting him.

He explained, "They followed me till the station and blocked my car. Then one guy got off, picked up a stone and threatened to break the windshield if I didn't open the window. The moment I opened it he punched me straight up. His other friend was just standing and both were abusing me about me being from outside..."

"He constantly kept hitting and punching me - all this when my train was about to leave in 7-8 mins while I still had to reach MAO, return the car and catch the train," the Reddit user added.

At last, some other locals helped him leave from there. He clarified that while he did not get any clips of the incident or the men who abused him, he is planning to register a police complaint of the matter.

"I hate goa now because of this and has scarred all the good times I had. I couldn't get any clips of him or their scooty. But I'm trying to get his contact and I'm planning to registered a police complaint against this abuse," the post read.

His post received several sympathetic replies from other users.