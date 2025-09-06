'Got Problems? Meet This Instagrammer Who Charges To Be Your Shoulder To Cry On' | Watch Video

All over the world, unusual jobs often grab attention—like in Japan, where workers push passengers into packed trains, or in China, where people rent companions to fight loneliness. Some even pay just to have someone sleep next to them. Not just this but there have been many more that has grabbed attention of the viewers.

A similar unusual Social Media clip has been going viral since a time wherein, a young woman named Emma, who goes by @storyteller_emma on Instagram, for her “listening business.” is buzzing internet with her content . In the video, she announced, “Friends, I’ve decided to start a new business where I will listen to people’s sorrows. If you want to share, I’m here.” She even shared her “rate card” — Rs 200 for small complaints, Rs 400 for bigger problems, and Rs 1,000 for emotional sessions involving tears and arguments.

“I am with you in your sorrows. Message me, contact me, comment, whatever your sorrow is, I stand with you in it, you are not alone. Just keep the money ready," Emma said in her video.

Even though the video was tagged with hashtags like humour, funny content, and comedy—hinting it was meant for fun—it quickly grabbed everyone’s attention online.

Since being uploaded on Instagram, it has crossed 21 lakh views, earned more than 26,000 likes, and been shared 91,000 times. With over 5,000 comments, the clip has left people both amused and impressed.

One user wrote, “After watching this video, all my sadness is gone. And even if I feel low again, watching it will surely make me smile. Such a lovely video.”

Another, Preeti Rathore, joked that Emma should make it a subscription service, saying, “Just launch a monthly membership.” Anushka added, “If I start this business, I’ll end up a millionaire.” Meanwhile, Aamir Makrani asked Emma to share her payment details, writing, “Sister, send the QR code, I want to share a small sorrow for Rs 200.”