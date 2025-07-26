New Delhi: For the first time in the country’s history, the families of Indian soldiers will receive proactive legal assistance under a new initiative titled the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025. Designed to ease domestic legal burdens for troops posted in remote and challenging locations, the scheme sends a clear message: “While you serve the borders, we’ll serve your family’s legal rights at home.”

According to an NDTV report, the programme will be officially launched today at a conference in Srinagar by Justice Surya Kant, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the incoming Chief Justice of India.

The launch event is also expected to see the presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The origin of the scheme lies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. As reported by NDTV, sources said Justice Surya Kant was profoundly affected by the sacrifices made by the armed forces during the operation and began contemplating how the judicial system could better support them.

He reportedly stated that the legal community has a responsibility to assist soldiers who risk their lives for the nation but are often left to face personal legal battles alone.

Set to be inaugurated before Justice Kant assumes office as Chief Justice of India on November 24, the scheme is aimed at resolving a persistent issue: soldiers posted in far-off or conflict-prone zones are frequently unable to manage ongoing legal cases related to property disputes, family matters, or land issues back in their home states.

For instance, a soldier stationed in Jammu and Kashmir may find it impossible to attend court proceedings in Kerala or Tamil Nadu due to leave constraints or lack of access. The new programme will allow NALSA to step in and ensure legal representation in such cases, providing a much-needed support structure.

The initiative will not be limited to the Indian Army alone—it will also extend to paramilitary forces, including personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and other security units serving in high-risk or remote conditions.