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Government calls for an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.
 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Government calls for an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament
Image Credit: IANS

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