Government-Congress Tussle Over Multi-Party Delegations Nomination Escalates | Full List Here

India’s All-Party Delegations: After the list of Members of Parliament (MPs) and All-Party Delegations that are going to represent India's resolve against terrorism was announced on Saturday, Congress slammed the Centre for picking only one out of the four nominated leaders’ names.

The seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), later this month. This comes in the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's continued fight against "cross-border terrorism."

In a post on the social media platform X, the official handle of Congress posted a statement from the party's General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh.

In the statement, the Congress Leader criticised the Centre for picking only one of the four suggested names for the All-Party Delegations.

"Very late tonight (May 17th) the full list of members of all delegations has been officially released. Most regrettably only 1 of the 4 names suggested by the INC leadership has been included. This proves the complete insincerity of the Modi Govt and shows the cheap political games it always plays on serious national issues," the post read.

"The 4 eminent Congress MPs/leaders who have been included at the instance of the Modi Govt will, of course, go with the delegations and make their contributions," it continued.

The four Congress leaders picked for the All-Party Delegations are- Shashi Tharoor, Dr. Amar Singh, Manish Tewari, and Anand Sharma.

On May 16th morning the Modi Govt asked for 4 names of Congress MPs/leaders to represent the INC in the delegations being sent abroad to explain India' stance on terrorism from Pakistan. These 4 names were conveyed in writing by the LoP Lok Sabha… — Congress (@INCIndia) May 17, 2025

Earlier, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in a statement, had said, "The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism."

Who Are Members Of the Seven All-Party Delegations?

The following MPs will lead the seven delegations-

1- Shashi Tharoor, INC

2- Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP

3- Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU

4- Baijayant Panda, BJP

5- Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK

6- Supriya Sule, NCP

7- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in a post on X, informed about the MPs and delegations that will represent India's front on a global stage.

One mission. One message. One Bharat

Seven All-Party Delegations will soon engage key nations under #OperationSindoor, reflecting our collective resolve against terrorism.



Here’s the list of MPs & delegations representing this united front. https://t.co/1igT7D21mZ pic.twitter.com/3eaZS21PbC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 17, 2025

Pakistan To Launch Similar Mission

In a similar move to New Delhi's, Islamabad could also send a delegation to present its "case for peace" globally. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a post on Facebook, stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to lead a delegation for the same.

"I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who requested that I lead a delegation to present Pakistan's case for peace on the international stage," Zardari said in the post.

Operation Sindoor

The diplomatic move by New Delhi, to send seven All-Party Delegations on a global mission, came days after Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian territory following India's Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.