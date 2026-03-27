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NewsIndiaGovernment cuts excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel amid the West Asia war
PETROL EXCISE DUTY CUT

Government cuts excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel amid the West Asia war

The move comes as the global energy market reels from the US‑Israel war on Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Government cuts excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and diesel amid the West Asia war(File Photo IANS)

The government on Friday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre, reducing it to ₹3 per litre on petrol and ₹0 on diesel.

According to a government order dated Thursday, the excise duty on petrol has been reduced from ₹13 per litre to ₹3 per litre, a cut of ₹10 per litre.

Likewise, the excise duty on diesel has been cut from ₹10 per litre to ₹0 per litre, also a reduction of ₹10 per litre.

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The move comes as the global energy market reels from the US‑Israel war on Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries about 20–25 million barrels of oil and gas a day, roughly one‑fifth of the world’s supply.

Before the war, India imported 12–15% of that crude oil.

Global Crude prices ease

The move comes as global crude prices ease after a sharp spike tied to the West Asia conflict.

As of 8:40 am, Brent crude was trading at $106.63 per barrel, down 1.28%, while WTI crude stood at $93.50 per barrel, down 1.04%.

Recent comments from US President Donald Trump, saying talks with Iran are going “very well,” and that attacks will be paused, have helped soothe worries in the oil market.
The duty cut aims to pass on some of this relief to consumers and cushion the risk of a rise in fuel prices.

Strait of Hormuz: A critical chokepoint

India  imports large volumes of gas from West Asia, through the Strait of Hormuz, with an estimated 16–17% of LNG exported by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates going to Delhi.

In addition, India buys substantial quantities of LPG, liquefied petroleum gas, from Qatar and Iran via the Strait of Hormuz, supplying over 33 crore households.

This heavy dependence has raised fears of serious oil and gas shortages in the country due to the Iran war, but the government has said there is no immediate risk.






 

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