Government Denies Issuing Any Order To Unblock TikTok, Says Source

The Government of India has clarified that no order has been issued to unblock TikTok, dismissing circulating claims as false and misleading, ANI reported citing official sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Surbhi Sinha | Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 12:37 AM IST | Source: Bureau