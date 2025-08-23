Government Denies Issuing Any Order To Unblock TikTok, Says Source
The Government of India has clarified that no order has been issued to unblock TikTok, dismissing circulating claims as false and misleading, ANI reported citing official sources.
Trending Photos
The Government of India has clarified that no order has been issued to unblock TikTok, dismissing circulating claims as false and misleading, ANI reported citing official sources.
भारत सरकार ने TikTok को अनब्लॉक करने का कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। ऐसा कोई भी बयान/खबर झूठी और भ्रामक है: सरकारी सूत्र pic.twitter.com/uOfX09aT3D — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 22, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement