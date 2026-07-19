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  • /Government eyes Delimitation Bill after panel defers PM,CM removal bill, stalls higher education bill meet

Government eyes Delimitation Bill after panel defers PM,CM removal bill, stalls higher education bill meet

This comes after the parliamentary panel deferred the adoption of the draft report for the bill seeking the removal of PM and CM detained for over 30 days on serious charges. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Government eyes Delimitation Bill after panel defers PM,CM removal bill, stalls higher education bill meet
Image Credit: Parliament Monsoon Session to commence from July 20 (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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