/Government eyes Delimitation Bill after panel defers PM,CM removal bill, stalls higher education bill meet

In a separate post on X, Ghose said, “UNPRECEDENTED. Was looking through the parliamentary record and could not find ANY instances of ANY OTHER Bills which, AFTER reaching the ‘Clause by Clause’ deliberation stage, were then placed on the back burner as has happened with TWO BILLS now — the 130th Amendment and the VBSA Higher Education Bill. The NDA coalition is CREAKING. ALLY TROUBLE for Shri @narendramodi & Shri @AmitShah. No wonder the desperate search for ‘rebel’ MPs.”