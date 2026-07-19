/Government eyes Delimitation Bill after panel defers PM,CM removal bill, stalls higher education bill meet

The Parliament Monsoon Session is set to commence on Monday, and the government has finalised its broad legislative agenda for the sitting. Amid this, attention is turning towards the Delimitation Bill even as two other significant proposals have faced setbacks in parliamentary committees.
A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled, with the adoption of the draft report now on hold. The bill aims to reshape higher education by merging key regulators like the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE into one unified body.
This comes after the parliamentary panel deferred the adoption of the draft report for the bill seeking the removal of Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers detained for over 30 days on serious charges. The decision was taken after some members, including those from NDA parties, expressed reservations and called for more discussions.
Although voices of concern and differing views have emerged even within NDA ranks on the VBSA Bill, 2025, highlighting the need for wider consensus, the NDA alliance remains focused on securing support for its key priorities.
Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government after the higher education bill meeting was cancelled.
In an X post, the Congress leader said, “Just two days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, two JPCs on very controversial Bills - one of which requires Constitutional amendments and the other of which is a clear case of Constitutional over-reach - have put off adopting their reports. The humiliation suffered by the Modi Govt in the Lok Sabha on April 17 clearly has cast a long shadow that persists in spite of the Union Home Minister’s bluff, brag, and bluster.”
TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, who is a part of the panel reviewing the VBSA Bill, 2025, called the development a ‘big win for the Opposition.’
In an X post, Ghose said, “The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill (VBSA) brought by @narendramodi govt to DESTROY India’s higher education has been put on the back burner. We, the Opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee, fought relentlessly against VBSA. Bill shelved for now. BIG WIN for opposition.”
Meanwhile, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, taking a dig at the NDA alliancesaid the NDA coalition is ‘creaking.’
In a separate post on X, Ghose said, “UNPRECEDENTED. Was looking through the parliamentary record and could not find ANY instances of ANY OTHER Bills which, AFTER reaching the ‘Clause by Clause’ deliberation stage, were then placed on the back burner as has happened with TWO BILLS now — the 130th Amendment and the VBSA Higher Education Bill. The NDA coalition is CREAKING. ALLY TROUBLE for Shri @narendramodi & Shri @AmitShah. No wonder the desperate search for ‘rebel’ MPs.”
The NDA-led central government is keen to push for the reintroduction of the Delimitation Bill, alongside the Women's Reservation Bill, in the upcoming Monsoon Session. The move comes amid growing fractures within the opposition camp, which the BJP hopes to capitalize on to secure the strict two-thirds special majority required for the constitutional changes.
According to an Indian Express report, citing sources within the BJP, the government has decided to put the contentious bills on hold for now as it focuses on building broader political support to ensure the smooth passage of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to implement the women's reservation law, along with the Delimitation Bill.
Party leaders said the government's immediate focus is to secure the required two-thirds majority for the women's reservation and Delimitation Bills. To avoid jeopardising that effort, it is steering clear of divisive legislation that could alienate regional and smaller parties.
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