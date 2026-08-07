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‘No endorsement’: India clears stand on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's presser

Earlier on Wednesday, Hasina held her first virtual press briefing from New Delhi since leaving Bangladesh in 2024.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
‘No endorsement’: India clears stand on former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's presser
Image Credit: Government reiterated its stand, distancing itself from former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's press conference and statements made during the event in New Delhi. (IANS)

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