Government Launches Nationwide Drive To Return Rs 190 Crore In Unclaimed Bank Deposits | DNA

The central government has announced a major initiative to help citizens recover ₹190 crore lying unclaimed across banks in India. These funds, belonging to nearly five lakh people, have remained untouched for years as account holders either forgot about them or their families were unaware of their existence after their death.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how such a large amount accumulated unnoticed and how people can now reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

According to officials, many individuals changed jobs, cities, and even banks over the years, eventually losing track of their old accounts. In several cases, relatives of deceased account holders did not know that savings were left behind. As a result, the money was categorised as “unclaimed” and remained idle in the banking system.

To return these deposits, the government has launched a new scheme titled ‘Aapki Poongi Aapka Adhikaar’ (Your Capital, Your Right). The Reserve Bank of India has also introduced a portal called UDGAM, allowing people to trace unclaimed deposits with ease. Users can enter their name, mobile number, PAN, or date of birth to search across multiple banks simultaneously.

If any unclaimed amount is detected, the portal provides details of the bank and the sum involved. Citizens can then visit the concerned branch with identification documents or complete the claim procedure online. Officials emphasise that the process has been simplified to ensure people can recover their forgotten savings without difficulty.

The government has urged the public to use the portal promptly and check whether they or their family members have funds waiting to be claimed. As officials stated, this money belongs to the people, and returning it is both a responsibility and a right.