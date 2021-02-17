Government of India being grossly negligent, over confident about Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 17) mounted an attack on the government of India over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This came after the Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that new variants of the COVID-19 virus has entered India from Brazil and South Africa.

Citing news reports saying that the South African and Brazilian variants of COVID-19 have entered India, Gandhi in a tweet said, "GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It’s not over yet."

GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It’s not over yet. pic.twitter.com/W3FcSkS2JD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 17, 2021

Speaking to media on Tuesday, ICMR Director-General Research Dr Balram Bhargava said that four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country last month, while one tested positive for the Brazil variant in the first week of February.

He said that all travellers and contacts have been tested and quarantined.

"ICMR-NIV is attempting to isolate and culture the South African variant of SARS-CoV-2, while the Brazilian variant of SAS-CoV-2 has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV-Pune," said Bhargava.

While stating that the South African variant of the virus had already spread to 44 nations, Bhargava said ICMR-National Institute of Virology is attempting to isolate and culture the two SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that 87,40,595 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on February 16. He said that a total of 62,82,646 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

He added that a total of 24,57,949 frontline workers, making up 26.3 per cent of the total have been vaccinated so far.

Bhushan said 14 states and UTs have administered the first dose to more than 70 per cent of registered healthcare workers which is higher than the national average of 60 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

