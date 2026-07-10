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  • /'Government should pay special attention': Ambala residents raise alarm over waterlogging crisis

'Government should pay special attention': Ambala residents raise alarm over waterlogging crisis

Heavy rainfall in Ambala led to severe waterlogging, disrupting schools, markets, and daily life, with residents raising concerns over poor drainage systems. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more widespread and heavy rainfall across North India in the coming days, along with storm warnings.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
'Government should pay special attention': Ambala residents raise alarm over waterlogging crisis
Image Credit: ANI

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