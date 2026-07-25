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Government strategy in handling Sonam Wangchuk’s fast and the broader youth-led protests

By responding with assurances and dialogue rather than solely security measures, the government appears to have mitigated perceptions of being dismissive toward youth issues. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Government strategy in handling Sonam Wangchuk’s fast and the broader youth-led protests
Image Credit: IANS

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