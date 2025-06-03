Government To Launch Portal 'UMEED' On June 6 To Regulate Waqf Properties

New Delhi: The central government is set to launch the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act) portal on June 6, aimed at streamlining the registration of Waqf properties across the country. The portal is part of the government's efforts to improve the management and regulation of Waqf properties, which are religious endowments or properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law.

The UMEED portal will require detailed property descriptions, including dimensions and geo-tagged locations, for registration. The State Waqf Board will oversee the registration process, and properties not registered within the stipulated timeframe of six months will be considered disputed and referred to a tribunal. Notably, the new guidelines emphasize that properties in the name of women cannot be declared as Waqf, and the beneficiaries of Waqf properties should primarily be women, children, and the poor.

The launch of the UMEED portal comes amid controversy surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Act, with petitioners arguing that the amendments introduced are designed to "capture" properties through an executive and non-judicial process, amounting to discrimination against Muslims and unwarranted interference in Islamic religious affairs. The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to reject the petitions, arguing that the impugned law does not infringe upon constitutional guarantees.

The launch of the UMEED portal marks a significant step towards improving the management of Waqf properties and ensuring transparency and accountability in their registration and administration. The government hopes that the portal will help to streamline the registration process and reduce disputes over Waqf properties.