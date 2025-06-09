'Government Will Have To...What It Has Done For People?' Akhilesh Yadav On Accountability Of Centre, UP govt

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, emphasizing the need for accountability after 20 years of their combined rule.

Yadav demanded that the government account for its performance over the past two decades, particularly in areas such as education and employment, questioning the government's success in attracting investment and improving the state's progress.

"If we add 11 years of the Central Government and about 9 years of the Uttar Pradesh Government, then the total comes to 20 years. The government will have to give an account of 20 years in which it will tell what it has done for the people?...How far we have progressed in the field of education, how successful we have been in providing employment, the investment that we wanted to bring...," said SP chief.

This comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completed 11 years at the Centre and nine years of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav also highlighted the lack of coordination between the Central and state governments, citing visible discrepancies in ongoing schemes.

"The schemes that are being implemented do not seem to indicate that there is any coordination between Delhi and Lucknow. If the Prime Minister adopts a village and its picture does not change, then a question mark is raised on the Uttar Pradesh government," the SP chief told reporters.

Talking about specifically Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said that the state is suffering from massive unemployment and inflation while people are not getting justice for themselves.

Earlier today, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the various achievements of the government, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken.

"We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture," Nadda said.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year in June, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

