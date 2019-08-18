Government's move in Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 abrogation challenged in SC by retired military officers, bureaucrats

A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the President Orders through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The petition was filed in the top court by retired military officers and bureaucrats on Saturday.

Among the petitioners is Radha Kumar, who is a former member of Ministry of Home Affairs’ group of interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir. He was a part of the group in 2010-11. Another petitioner in the case is former Union home secretary Gopal Pillar, a retired IAS officer from Kerala cadre.

The other petitioners are former Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Kapil Kak, Major General (Retired) Ashok Kumar Mehta and former Punjab cadre IAS officer Amitabha Pande. Kak has also served as the deputy director of Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

On behalf of them, the petition has been drawn by advocates Arjun Krishnan, Kaustubh Singh and Rajalakshmi Singh, and settled by Senior Advocate Prashanto Sen.

The petition reportedly claims that abrogation of Article 370 and restructuring of Jammu and Kashmir without the consent of people “violates the basic principles of democracy, federalism and fundamental rights”.

This comes even as the region of Jammu and Kashmir is under an unprecedented security cover, with the central government sending additional paramilitary personnel.

The restrictions have, however, been eased at several places across Jammu and Kashmir. The government has claimed that there has been no untoward incident in the region so far. Reports suggesting large-scale protests were also dismissed by the government as well as police administration.

The opposition has targeted the government over the developments in the region. They have demanded that all political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, be freed from house arrest.