Governor Of Maharashtra Releases Postage Stamp Honouring Late Mulchand Shah

In a prestigious event organised by the Indian Postal Department, the Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, released a special postage stamp in memory of Late Mulchand Shah, recognising his extraordinary contributions to society. The ceremony took place during the inauguration of Maha Utsav - 2025, celebrating over 150 years of the Indian Postal Department’s service to the nation.

The program, organised by the Maharashtra Postal Circle, was held at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai on 22nd January 2025. Alongside Governor Radhakrishnan and Mascot International Private Limited’s Director Maniklal Shah, the event was graced by Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra and Goa Amitabh Singh and Chairman of WTC Mumbai Vijay Kalantri.

The Governor lauded the Indian Postal Department for its unwavering tradition of trust and service, describing these qualities as the foundation of its success and crucial to India’s future development. He highlighted the department’s deep connection to humanitarian values, which continues to inspire generations.

Late Mulchand Shah, a great philanthropist from the Godwar region of Rajasthan, is prominently known for his leadership in laying the foundation of numerous social institutions, colleges, dams, and temples in the Pali District of Rajasthan. As a former Sarpanch of Jawali Village, he played a pivotal role in transforming the region through his dedication to community welfare. His selfless service and initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development have left an enduring legacy.

Mulchand Shah was also a prominent business leader among the Rajasthani community in Mumbai, where he continued his legacy of social service while building a successful business career.

Expressing his gratitude, Maniklal Shah, Director of Mascot International Private Limited and son of Late Mulchand Shah, said, "This honour bestowed upon my father is a moment of immense pride for our family and for all those whose lives he touched through his social initiatives. My father’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of his community is something that continues to inspire me every day. He believed that true success lies in giving back to society, and his contributions, especially in Jawali and the broader Pali District, were a reflection of this belief. He played a pivotal role in establishing schools, colleges, dams, and temples in the region, which continue to benefit the community even today."

He further added, "As a Sarpanch of Jawali for many years, my father was deeply connected to the people, and his efforts in areas such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare have left a lasting impact. His legacy in the Godwar region and his role as a respected businessman in Mumbai showcase his dedication to both his community and his professional life. I am thankful to the Government of India and the Indian Postal Department for honouring his contributions with this postal stamp, ensuring that his work and memory will live on."

The Governor commended the Indian Postal Department for its significant contributions to the nation's progress and development.

The ceremony was graced by numerous distinguished personalities from diverse sectors, underscoring the profound impact of Late Mulchand Shah’s contributions. The event served as a tribute, ensuring that his extraordinary legacy will continue to be honoured and celebrated for generations to come.

