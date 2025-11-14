Govindganj Election Result 2025: LJPRV Candidate Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won the Govindganj Assembly Constituency in Bihar with 96,034 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. He won by a margin of 32,683 votes. Shashi Bhushan Rai of the Indian National Congress finished second with 63,351 votes. Despite a significant vote share, he could not close the wide gap created by the LJP (RV) candidate.

In third place was Krishna Kant Mishra from the Jan Suraaj Party, who received 9,830 votes. The vote difference shows that the contest in Govindganj was mainly between the top two candidates, while the remaining contender secured only a small share.

With the completion of all 23 rounds, the Govindganj seat has officially gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. The results reflect a clear shift in voter support in this constituency, with Raju Tiwari gaining a strong lead from the early rounds and maintaining it till the end.

Govindganj, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi Champaran district, was won by the BJP in the 2020 elections. Sunil Mani Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress candidate Brajesh Kumar by 27,924 votes, securing a decisive victory.