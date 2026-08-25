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  • /Govt approves DRDO missile technology transfer to private players in a major Aatmanirbharta push

Govt approves DRDO missile technology transfer to private players in a major Aatmanirbharta push

The initiative aims to enhance operational capability, reduce import dependence and increase domestic value addition, while supporting the growth of India's defence manufacturing sector.

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Govt approves DRDO missile technology transfer to private players in a major Aatmanirbharta push
Image Credit: India's indigenously produced short-range surface to air missile 'Akash' developed by DRDO. (IANS)

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Govt approves DRDO missile technology transfer to private players in a major Aatmanirbharta push
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