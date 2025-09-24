The government has approved the extension of the service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence announced the extension of his tenure and stated that General Chauhan was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has had a distinguished and illustrious career with key command and staff appointments.

General Chauhan was awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.

Notably, he became the CDS on September 28, 2022, after the sudden demise of his predecessor, Gen Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash. As per IANS, he was recalled from retirement to serve as the CDS, and he is the first three-star appointee, a role which is traditionally given to a four-star officer.

CDS Anil Chauhan's Career

General Chauhan hails from the Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, and is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla (NDA) as part of the 58 Course. Subsequently, he joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (IMA) as part of the 68 Course in 1980.

In his career, he has reportedly worked extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East.

In January 2018, he was appointed as the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), during which he oversaw the execution of the Balakot airstrike against Pakistan in 2019.

(with IANS inputs)