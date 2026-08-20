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Govt approves new J&K High Court Bench in Ladakh to boost access to justice

The new bench is expected to reduce the time required for people in Ladakh to access the legal services. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Govt approves new J&K High Court Bench in Ladakh to boost access to justice
Image Credit: Union Home Minister announced the setting up of a bench of J&K High Court in Ladakh on Wednesday. (IANS)

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