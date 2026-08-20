/Govt approves new J&K High Court Bench in Ladakh to boost access to justice

The Government has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh, a move aimed at significantly improving access to justice for citizens living in the Union Territory’s remote areas.
Union Home Minister on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to set up a bench of the J&K High Court in the Union Territory of Ladakh to enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas.
“The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to. The Govt is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards,” said Amit Shah in an X post.
The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2026
The new bench is expected to reduce the time required for people in Ladakh to access the legal services they are entitled to, making the justice system more accessible to residents.
The Government said it remains fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards for its people.
Ladakh, which is a vast and mountainous Union Territory where travelling long distances can be challenging, particularly for people who need to appear before a court or seek legal assistance, will benefit largely from the High Court bench.
At present, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is a common High Court for both Union Territories, with Jammu and Srinagar listed by the Department of Justice as its principal seats.
Under the Centre’s latest move, the proposed bench in Ladakh would reduce the need for residents to travel outside the Union Territory for matters requiring access to the High Court, thereby strengthening judicial access closer to home.
Ladakh became a Union Territory on October 31, 2019, following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The reorganisation also resulted in the existing High Court becoming the common High Court for both Union Territories.
Ladakh does not currently have a separate High Court of its own. The proposed bench would not create a separate High Court for Ladakh, but would instead bring High Court services closer to people within the Union Territory and improve access to justice.
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