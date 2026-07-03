/Relief for e-rickshaw drivers: Govt bans BAT-BMS app from Play Store and App Store

The Central government has directed Google and Apple to remove the BAT-BMS app from their app stores after authorities found that it could allegedly be used to disable e-rickshaws remotely. MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan announced the move at the CII Cybersecurity Summit in New Delhi, citing reports that the app allowed vehicles to be switched off without the driver's knowledge, posing risks to both road safety and drivers' livelihoods.
BAT-BMS was originally developed as a battery management application for e-rickshaws.
Its purpose was to help technicians monitor battery health by tracking parameters such as voltage, temperature and current.
However, concerns emerged after videos showing people allegedly misusing the app went viral on social media.
According to reports, some users were scanning for nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium battery packs installed in e-rickshaws.
By connecting to unsecured battery systems, they allegedly switched off the battery discharge function, causing vehicles to stop working.
Many low-cost battery packs reportedly lacked passwords or authentication systems, making them vulnerable to misuse within a Bluetooth range of around 10 to 15 metres.
The alleged misuse has sparked criticism after several drivers reported being stranded on roads without knowing the reason.
Some drivers were forced to seek help from mechanics or bystanders to get their vehicles running again.
Social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui shared an incident involving an affected e-rickshaw driver.
"I saw a man tying up his rickshaw to another in order to move it," Siddiqui shared. "I suspected this app to be behind it. I brought my vehicle behind it and tried connecting my app to the rickshaw. Once it connected, I asked him to stop and told him that his rickshaw would now restart."
He added that the driver had lost an entire day's earnings because the vehicle remained stranded.
"He broke down and told me that he had lost an entire day of earning. He had taken the rickshaw on rent. I got emotional too. His rickshaw had been at the same spot for an entire day. What is being done by people is wrong..."
The Delhi Transport Department has started an investigation into BAT-BMS and another application called Epoch Li-ion.
Officials are examining the technical risks linked to the apps and considering possible restrictions on unsecured Battery Management Systems (BMS).
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and department officials are reviewing the issue to protect commuter safety and prevent financial losses for drivers.
Officials said the problem mainly affects e-rickshaws fitted with low-cost, Bluetooth-enabled battery systems that lack proper security protections.
These systems can reportedly be accessed by anyone within Bluetooth range if no authentication measures are in place.
Authorities noted that factory-secured and proprietary battery systems from major brands are generally protected from such interference.
Experts warn that remotely disabling a moving e-rickshaw can create traffic hazards and put passengers and drivers at risk.
Beyond safety concerns, the issue can also affect the livelihoods of drivers who depend on daily earnings to support their families.
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