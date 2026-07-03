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Relief for e-rickshaw drivers: Govt bans BAT-BMS app from Play Store and App Store

The action aims to protect e-rickshaw drivers after viral videos showed pranksters using unsecured Bluetooth connections within the application to remotely disable operating vehicles on public roads.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Relief for e-rickshaw drivers: Govt bans BAT-BMS app from Play Store and App Store
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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