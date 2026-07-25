/Govt, CJP to hold third round of talks today; Dipke says diagnosed with typhoid

The Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a third round of talks on Saturday after nearly two hours of discussions between party leaders and Union Ministers. The meeting is scheduled between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm, though the venue is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he has been diagnosed with typhoid but will continue supporting the movement.
Union Minister JP Nadda said the Centre will continue discussions with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) following the second round of talks held on Friday.
"The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them about the discussion we had among the Government," Nadda said, according to ANI.
The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on the demands raised by the party and the government's response to them.
#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Minister JP Nadda says, "...The meeting went on for almost 2 hours...They had 3 main demands and 5 reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and tell them… pic.twitter.com/t8u2YkBHQ8— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party expects written confirmation on two demands that have reportedly received in-principle approval.
"We should get written confirmation for the two demands on which there has been in-principle agreement, so that they can be closed," Ranka said, according to ANI.
He added that the party also wants a definitive response on its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"We need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan, whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in Yes or No because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," he said.
Ahead of the next round of talks, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he has been diagnosed with typhoid but remains committed to the campaign.
In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns!"
Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026
The second round of discussions between the Centre and CJP took place on Friday at Vithal Patel House in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka to discuss the party's demands and examination reforms.
While the government did not officially disclose the agenda of the meeting, CJP leaders said they agreed to continue talks after receiving assurances on two issues: that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters and that compensation would be provided to families of students affected by recent examination irregularities.
Despite these developments, the party maintained that its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains unresolved.
CJP and several student groups continue their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and irregularities. Protesters have accused authorities of failing to prevent repeated breaches in the examination system.
In response to the controversy, the central government has announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the integrity of public examinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said dedicated fast-track courts would be established to expedite trials against individuals and groups accused of leaking examination papers. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also removed 47 officials from service and initiated criminal proceedings against those linked to examination malpractice.
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