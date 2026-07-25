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Govt, CJP to hold third round of talks today; Dipke says diagnosed with typhoid

CJP continues its protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Govt, CJP to hold third round of talks today; Dipke says diagnosed with typhoid
Image Credit: ANI. CJP's protest continues.

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