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'Govt committed to students’ welfare,' Jharkhand minister reaches out to protesters

The Jharkhand government has formed a panel of Cabinet ministers to hold talks with students protesting alleged recruitment irregularities and assured action. Meanwhile, the CID has intensified its probe into the JPSC exam case, with total arrests reaching 19 as investigations continue.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
'Govt committed to students’ welfare,' Jharkhand minister reaches out to protesters
Image Credit: ANI

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