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NewsIndiaGovt slashes airport landing & parking charges by 25% to keep domestic airfares affordable
CIVIL AVIATION MINISTRY

Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges by 25% to keep domestic airfares affordable

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces a 25% reduction in landing and parking charges for domestic airlines. This ₹400 crore relief measure aims to offset rising jet fuel costs and prevent a hike in airfares for passengers over the next three months.

 

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges by 25% to keep domestic airfares affordableREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent cut in landing and parking charges for domestic airlines at the country’s airports so that airfares for passengers remain at affordable levels amid the rise in jet fuel prices in the wake of the Middle East conflict. 

The minister said that the measure is expected to reduce landing and parking charges payable by airlines at major airports during the three-month period by approximately Rs 400 crore.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has issued directions to the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to reduce landing and parking charges by 25 per cent from the prevailing tariff at all major airports under its purview. This reduction has been brought into effect immediately for all domestic flights and will remain in effect for a period of three months. The AERA has issued an order to this effect, stating that any under-recovery by individual airports shall be adjusted during tariff determination in the next five-year control period.

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Similarly, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also been directed to reduce landing and parking charges at all its non-major airports by 25 per cent of the approved rate. This reduction for all domestic flights will also remain applicable for a period of three months.

Naidu said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the primary focus of the government in the aviation sector has been to make flying a more affordable and convenient travel option for passengers. Even in the prevailing challenging situation, when global air operations are impacted, we have ensured that cancellations and rising fuel costs do not severely affect the operations of our domestic carriers. While global aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs have risen by more than 100 per cent, we have passed on only a limited 25 per cent.

"Now, with the ultimate aim of supporting airlines and, in turn, passengers, airfare increases are being further contained by reducing landing and parking charges levied by airport operators. This step is part of the Ministry’s overall effort to keep the aviation sector stable during this volatile period and to ensure ease of flying for passengers. This is a significant intervention to provide relief to airlines grappling with increasing operational costs."

 The Ministry of Civil Aviation is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation, and further necessary measures will be taken to ensure the viability of air operations, as well as safe and affordable air travel for passengers.

The unprecedented situation arising out of the ongoing West Asia crisis has presented major obstacles to global aviation operations, including Indian carriers. However, the Indian domestic aviation sector continues to remain resilient and robust, supported by timely and calibrated interventions by the government, according to an official statement. 

ALSO READ | Delhi records coldest April day in 11 years; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise by Thursday

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