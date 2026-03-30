Govt eases norms to fast-track kerosene supply to consumers amid West Asia conflict

In response to cooking fuel shortages triggered by the war in West Asia and disruptions in oil supply chains, the government eased petroleum safety and licensing rules on Sunday, accelerating kerosene distribution to households.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a notification that the measures would enable the ad-hoc distribution of kerosene to households for cooking and lighting in 21 states and Union Territories.

Public sector oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum can now operate select petrol pumps to store and dispense kerosene to households.

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Each designated outlet may hold up to 5,000 litres, with up to two stations permitted per district.

The move targets 21 states and Union Territories, such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, that had previously gone "kerosene-free."

These 60-day temporary measures tackle immediate supply disruptions from the Iran war, with distribution via petrol pumps and traditional ration shops, prioritising rural areas.

The move is a response to global energy supply disruptions caused by conflicts in West Asia, which have impacted LNG supplies and caused potential LPG shortages.

The government has made an additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene to states, over and above their regular supply.

With LNG supplies tightening amid the Iran war, kerosene is being reintroduced to guarantee uninterrupted access for households, especially for cooking and lighting.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas emphasised that safety and monitoring protocols will stay intact to curb PDS kerosene diversion for adulteration.

Alternative fuel options like kerosene and coal have been offered to ease pressure on LPG demand.

The Ministry of Coal has already issued an order to Coal India and Singareni Collieries to allot higher quantities to states for distributing coal to small, medium and other consumers.

States are also urged to expedite new PNG connections for domestic and commercial users amid tightening fuel supplies.



(with IANS inputs)

