'Govt Emblems Are For Offices, Not Mosques Or Temples': J-K CM Omar Abdullah On Hazratbal Plaque Vandalism Row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the installation of a plaque at the Hazratbal mosque in Jammu and Kashmir that bore the national emblem.

His remarks came a day after a group of people vandalised a renovation plaque at the Hazratbal mosque in Jammu and Kashmir that bore the national emblem

"The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious function. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine?" he said.

Govt Emblems Not Used In Mosques, Temples And Gurdwaras

Chief Minister Abdullah said that government emblems are used only at government functions, adding that Mosques, dargahs, temples, and gurdwaras are not government places; these are religious places, and government emblems are not used there.

"What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough? Government emblems are used only at government functions. Mosques, dargah, temples, Gurdwara are not government places, these are religious places; government emblems are not used there," he said.

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Place Plaque

Chief Minister Abdullah also drew a comparison to his grandfather, Sheikh Abdullah, who built the Dargah but did not place a plaque with his name.

"Hazratbal Shrine was given this form by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Did he put up such stones anywhere? People remember his work, despite his not putting up a stone for himself," he said.

Commenting on Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakshan Andrabi’s warning about PSA action against those who damaged the emblem, Omar said the first mistake was to hurt people’s sentiments. When a mistake is made, it should be admitted, and those responsible should apologize to the people. That would be the right course.

Hazratbal Dargah Vandalism Incident

The Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar, one of Kashmir’s most revered shrines, became the epicenter of unrest during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

During the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi prayers, tensions escalated when a section of devotees objected to the Ashoka Emblem on the newly installed plaque.

The protests soon turned violent, with a mob vandalizing the plaque, smashing the emblem, and shouting slogans against its presence at the shrine.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, intensifying the uproar. Initially, a small group of men damaged the plaque, but they were soon joined by a larger group of women who further vandalized it and demanded its removal.

