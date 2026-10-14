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Govt is dedicated to women’s dignity, self-respect and a life of honour: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Sharadiya Navratri and highlighted government schemes aimed at promoting women’s safety, dignity, education, financial security and empowerment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Govt is dedicated to women’s dignity, self-respect and a life of honour: CM Yogi
Image Credit: ANI

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