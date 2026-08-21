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'Govt is in debt': Udhayanidhi Stalin says all 59 DMK MLAs reject CM Vijay's free vehicles offer

A political row erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after the DMK and CPI rejected the government’s offer of official vehicles to all 234 MLAs, citing the state’s debt burden, while the ruling TVK defended the move as a measure to ensure equal treatment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
'Govt is in debt': Udhayanidhi Stalin says all 59 DMK MLAs reject CM Vijay's free vehicles offer
Image Credit: ANI

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'Govt is in debt': Udhayanidhi Stalin says all 59 DMK MLAs reject CM Vijay's free vehicles offer
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