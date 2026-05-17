'Govt is not just talking but showing through its actions': CM Yogi felicitates part-time instructors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the part-time instructors' felicitation and cheque distribution event in Lucknow on Sunday, highlighted the successful implementation of the government's education-related campaigns.

"The government is not just talking but showing through its actions. In 2023, we also provided the option for voluntary school transfers. More than 4,000 instructors have been given the authority to transfer schools voluntarily... We launched the 'Chalo School' campaign. Through Operation Kayakalp, the goal of saturation in schools under the Basic Education Department has been achieved, and we can say that today 96% of schools have all the necessary facilities available...," CM Yogi said.

Earlier, addressing a programme organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign 2026 in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the BJP has advanced its ideology through organisational strength and governance across multiple states.

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"In less than 50 years, BJP has emerged as the preeminent political force within the country; it has successfully advanced its campaign to effectively implement its ideology--relying on its own strength and capability--forming governments in 22 states and simultaneously assuming power at the Centre," he said.

He further said the party is the only political organisation globally that has consistently upheld the principle of "Nation First, Party Second, and Individual Last".

"It is the only political party across the entire world that has consistently and steadfastly upheld this declaration: 'Nation First, Party Second, and the Individual Last'," he said.

Yogi Adityanath added that whenever discussions on nationalism and political values arise, the BJP leadership comes to the forefront in public perception.