Govt issues severe thunderstorm alert across Delhi-NCR, winds to cross 80 Kmph as rain lashes parts of the region

As rain lashes parts of Delhi and other parts of National Capital region (NCR),the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and government authorities issued urgent “Extremely Severe Alerts” to residents across Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas as intense thunderstorms, lightning, and powerful winds crossing 80 Kmph on Saturday evening.\

The emergency alert on was sent on mobile phones at 17:18 hrs with warning that in the next 3 hours, several parts of their districts could experience lightning accompanied by strong winds of 60-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, along with moderate to heavy rainfall and chances of hail.

This comes amid an active western disturbance affecting Northwest India.

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IMD has placed Delhi-NCR under Orange Alert for severe thunderstorms, squally winds, lightning, and isolated hail. Rain has already lashed several areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, bringing welcome relief from the recent heatwave and causing a sharp drop in temperatures.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR weather update: Plans for the weekend? Check IMD forecast and alert for national capital

Why Mobile phone alert?

Strong gusty winds can uproot weak trees, damage rooftops, hoardings, and electricity infrastructure, while lightning poses a serious risk to people in open areas.

Hail may also damage vehicles and standing crops in nearby rural districts.

The safety warning comes for citizens to stay indoors and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and maintain essential precautions, due to sudden gusts and reduced visibility and advising to keep emergency power banks ready in case of power outages.

The stormy spell is expected to continue intermittently through May 31 before the system weakens, as per IMD warning. While bringing much-needed rainfall and cooler weather. Authorities have urged citizens to take these location-specific alerts seriously.

Earlier IMD predicted that overall, Delhi witnessed a sharp decline of 7.5 to 9.4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures between Wednesday and Friday. The IMD stated that the maximum temperature is likely to remain lower until May 30 before gradually rising by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius over the following five days.

The city has already experienced two significant heatwave spells this summer. The first occurred between April 23 and 25, when several parts of Delhi recorded heatwave conditions for three consecutive days. However, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, registered only one official heatwave day on April 25, when the maximum temperature reached 42.8 degrees Celsius.

The second spell was recorded between May 18 and 21 in some areas of the city. Safdarjung again logged only one heatwave day during this period, on May 19, when the temperature touched 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD, in its latest monsoon briefing, said that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be around 90 per cent of the Long Period Average this year. While northeastern states are likely to receive normal rainfall during the monsoon season, most other parts of the country may witness below-normal precipitation.

(with agencies input)