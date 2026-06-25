/Big relief for industries: Government lifts curbs on commercial LPG, restores feedstock for petrochemicals

In a major boost to the industrial and commercial sectors, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has lifted all temporary restrictions on the supply of Non-Domestic Packed LPG, restoring allocation to levels seen prior to the West Asia supply disruptions.
Additionally, bulk LPG supplies—which were completely suspended at the peak of the crisis—have been partially restored to 50% of regular, pre-crisis consumption levels. According to the ministry, the normalisation of fuel supply follows a steady improvement in domestic production and a more stable global outlook.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.