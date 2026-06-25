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Big relief for industries: Government lifts curbs on commercial LPG, restores feedstock for petrochemicals

The Ministry of Petroleum has removed all sector restrictions on non-domestic packed LPG and restored bulk LPG to 50% as West Asia supply crises ease.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Big relief for industries: Government lifts curbs on commercial LPG, restores feedstock for petrochemicals
Image Credit: A gas agency worker loads LPG cylinders onto a vehicle following a hike in commercial LPG prices. (IANS)

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