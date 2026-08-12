/Govt moves proposal to send FCRA Bill 2026 to JPC in Lok Sabha amid pushback

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was proposed to be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Lok Sabha.
MoS Home Affairs, Nityanad Rai moved a motion in the House to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.
The proposed joint committee will have a total of 31 members, including 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
According to the proposal, the committee will be required to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the 2026 Winter Session.
The proposal also recommended that the Rajya Sabha send the names of its members to the joint committee.
The move to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a JPC means the proposed legislation will be examined by members from both Houses of Parliament before the committee submits its report within the specified deadline.
'Cannot allow foreign funds without a legal framework,' says Rijiju
Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the government cannot permit foreign funds to enter the country without a proper legal framework, as the House referred the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). He also accused the Opposition of misleading the public about the legislation.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties have opposed the Bill. Congress leader KC Venugopal has rejected the proposal for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), alleging that the RSS is receiving funds while minorities are being targeted. The Opposition has demanded that the Bill be withdrawn.
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