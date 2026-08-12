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Govt moves proposal to send FCRA Bill 2026 to JPC in Lok Sabha amid pushback

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was proposed to be referred to a 31-member JPC, comprising 21 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members, for further examination.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Govt moves proposal to send FCRA Bill 2026 to JPC in Lok Sabha amid pushback
Image Credit: ANI

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Govt moves proposal to send FCRA Bill 2026 to JPC in Lok Sabha amid pushback
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