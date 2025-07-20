Govt Open To Discussing Important Issues Like Operation Sindoor In Parliament, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the BJP-led Central government is open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament.

“We are very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament. There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly,” HT reported, quoting Rijiju.

Rijiju added that the government is ready for discussions with an open heart and is prepared to discuss every issue, but in line with the established rules and traditions.

"There are several issues on which the parties have opined that they should be discussed in the Parliament. We are ready for discussions with an open heart. We work as per rules and tradition and hold these in great value. So, we will discuss every issue, but as per rules and tradition," he told the reporters.



The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In the upcoming session, the government is likely to introduce and pass the several bills including the Lok Sabha Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Geo-Heritage Sites and Geo-Relics (Conservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The agenda of the government also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

