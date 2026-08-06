/Govt proposes 3-hour deadline to remove unlawful synthetic content, tighter rules on deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed sweeping changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, significantly reducing the time available to social media platforms and other intermediaries to remove unlawful synthetic content.
Under the draft rules, platforms would have to take down unlawful content generated using advanced digital tools within three hours of receiving a valid government or court order, replacing the current 36-hour deadline. In sensitive cases involving nudity, impersonation and similar offences, the proposed action window has been cut from 24 hours to just two hours.
The proposed framework also makes it mandatory for platforms to clearly label synthetic content and maintain traceable metadata, bringing deepfakes directly within India's digital regulatory system. The government said these measures would help people identify manipulated content more easily and strengthen safeguards against misinformation and abuse.
The changes also tighten grievance redress requirements. Platforms would be required to resolve user complaints within 36 hours, compared with the existing 72-hour timeline.
According to the government, large social media platforms with more than 50 lakh users would be required to deploy automated detection tools to identify unlawful content. They would also have to publish compliance reports, appoint grievance officers, support law enforcement agencies and provide systems for user verification and appeals.
The announcement comes as the Centre issued a strong message to Meta and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, following the removal of a video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The government noted that the Information Technology Act, 2000 already contains provisions dealing with identity theft, impersonation, privacy violations and the creation or sharing of obscene content. In addition, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 includes provisions to punish organised cybercrime involving deepfakes.
To strengthen detection capabilities, the government highlighted several initiatives supported under the IndiaAI Mission. These include Saakshya, developed by IIT Jodhpur and IIT Madras for deepfake detection, AI Vishleshak for identifying audio and video manipulation, and IIT Kharagpur's real-time voice deepfake detection system.
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