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  • /Govt proposes 3-hour deadline to remove unlawful synthetic content, tighter rules on deepfakes

Govt proposes 3-hour deadline to remove unlawful synthetic content, tighter rules on deepfakes

The changes also tighten grievance redress requirements. Platforms would be required to resolve user complaints within 36 hours, compared with the existing 72-hour timeline.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
Govt proposes 3-hour deadline to remove unlawful synthetic content, tighter rules on deepfakes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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