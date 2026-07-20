Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Govt reaches out for talks': CJP delegation headed to meet JP Nadda with 'clear demands'

'Govt reaches out for talks': CJP delegation headed to meet JP Nadda with 'clear demands'

CJP Spokesperson declared ‘We Shall Win’ on X as party delegation heads for talks with government. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
'Govt reaches out for talks': CJP delegation headed to meet JP Nadda with 'clear demands'
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Govt reaches out for talks': CJP delegation headed to meet JP Nadda with 'clear demands'
CJP protest17 min ago
2
Shubman Gill27 min ago
3
ibps po 202633 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202634 min ago
5
Chardham yatra35 min ago