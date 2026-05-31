'Govt schools turned from last option into first choice', says Harjot Bains

In a magnificent celebration of its meteoric rise to the top of the national education rankings, the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, today held simultaneous Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) across over 19,000 government schools, transforming the state into a vibrant arena of participatory learning.

Divulging the details of ‘Sikhiya Da Maha Jashan’, Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains said that the grand event marks Punjab’s No. 1 ranking in the NITI Aayog’s School Education Quality Report 2026, where it surpassed Kerala, long considered India’s gold standard in school education, on key foundational learning metrics.

To honour and recognise this shared success, S. Harjot Singh Bains informed that teachers and non-teaching staff were felicitated for their relentless efforts. Outstanding students, including board exams toppers, achievers of the English Edge Programme and JEE qualifiers, received special recognition and certificates.

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Reinforcing the role of parents as key partners in sustaining the success, S. Harjot Singh Bains said that over 20 lakh parents attended the Mega PTM and Parents’ Workshop. The grand event was focused on summer learning continuity, holiday homework management and building positive routines to support their children’s learning during summer holidays.

To ensure high-quality implementation of the grand event, all teachers and school heads were trained through a live YouTube session. Trained facilitators and active School Management Committees supported parent mobilisation, coordination and on-ground execution of the activities, the Education Minister added.

Terming the feat a milestone of 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti', S. Harjot Singh Bains said, "This No. 1 rank is not the government’s alone. It belongs to every parent who chose to believe, every student who worked hard, and every teacher who went beyond the textbook. We turned government schools from a last option into the first choice. For decades, people were told that quality education was not possible in government schools. Today, Punjab has proven them wrong. This rank is a revolution built in our classrooms."