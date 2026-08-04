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  • /‘Govt sensitive and serious’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures justice to protesting students over JPSC-JSSC irregularities

‘Govt sensitive and serious’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures justice to protesting students over JPSC-JSSC irregularities

The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, along with CBI and ED probes into alleged irregularities. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
‘Govt sensitive and serious’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures justice to protesting students over JPSC-JSSC irregularities
Image Credit: In his his first public response since the protest assured justice to students. (IANS)

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