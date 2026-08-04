/‘Govt sensitive and serious’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assures justice to protesting students over JPSC-JSSC irregularities

Breaking silence on the ongoing student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday issued his first public response, assuring that the state government was treating the matter with “utmost seriousness and sensitivity” and that justice would be ensured within the constitutional and legal framework.
Speaking to reporters after attending a programme in Nemra village of Ramgarh district to mark the first death anniversary of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, the Chief Minister said the government remained committed to addressing the concerns raised by the protesting students.
“This is a sensitive government that believes in delivering justice. Whenever we take up an issue, we remain committed to resolving it. Our young people will certainly get justice within the ambit of the Constitution and the law,” Soren said.
Emphasising the seriousness with which the government was approaching the issue, he said, “I cannot tear open my chest to show how serious we are, but the government is taking this matter very seriously. This government has eyes, ears and sensitivity. Whatever is appropriate and in the interest of students, the state government will decide accordingly.”
यह न्याय करने वाली संवेदनशील सरकार है।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2026
जिस समस्या की पीछे हम पड़ते हैं उसे ठीक करके ही दम लेते हैं।
संवैधानिक दायरों के तहत मेरे युवा साथियों को न्याय मिल कर रहेगा..... pic.twitter.com/xI7dZgz1fv
Jharkhand Chief Minister said investigations into the allegations were already underway and that the government was waiting for reports from the agencies conducting the probes.
“We are waiting for the findings and conclusions of the investigating agencies. The people of the state will soon be informed in detail about the matter. Students will receive full support in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions,” he said.
The Chief Minister said the government was closely monitoring the developments, while administrative processes continued at all levels. He maintained that the probe agencies were actively working on the matter and that the government's final decision would be announced once all the facts and investigative findings were available.
Meanwhile, the student protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi over alleged irregularities, corruption and paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations entered its 11th day on Tuesday.
The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, along with CBI and ED probes into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the JPSC and JSSC-CGL exams.
Their demands also include disclosure of OMR sheets, answer scripts from the main examination and category-wise cut-off marks, blacklisting of controversial examination agencies, and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment bodies.
(with agencies input)
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