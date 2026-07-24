The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said on Friday that the government has sought time till Saturday to respond to its demand for the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State Jitendra Singh held talks with CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi.
CJP's Ranka told reporters after the meeting with Union Ministers, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."
The CJP reiterated that its core demand remains the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Represented by activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the party agreed to the talks after the government reportedly accepted two of its key conditions: no legal action against peaceful protesters and adequate compensation for the families of students impacted by the recent examination irregularities.
However, the CJP remained firm on its principal demand, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The meeting followed the end of social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s 26-day hunger strike, after he received a written assurance from the Union government on the NEET examination issue and broader reforms in the country’s competitive examination system. Wangchuk ended his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.
The activist, who has been protesting against recent irregularities in national-level examinations, stated that the breakthrough was achieved due to strong parliamentary support and intense negotiations.
Wangchuk further revealed that although verbal assurances had been given earlier, he insisted on a formal written document, which resulted in a two-day delay in ending his hunger strike.
Late at night, the Prime Minister announced in a self-recorded video posted on X that the Union Cabinet will consider a draft bill to establish fast-track courts and impose stringent punishment on offenders.
He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up fast-track courts."
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