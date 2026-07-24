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Govt sought time till tomorrow on Pradhan's resignation: CJP after meeting with Cabinet ministers

The Cockroach Janata Party has maintained its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation while the government seeks time to respond and has reportedly agreed in principle to compensation for affected families and withdrawal of cases against peaceful student protesters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Govt sought time till tomorrow on Pradhan's resignation: CJP after meeting with Cabinet ministers
Image Credit: ANI

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