Govt Steps In After IndiGo Crisis Eases, Probing What Actually Triggered A Nationwide Travel Chaos

New Delhi: Following large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights, the government seems to have finally stepped in, ordering a detailed inquiry to understand how Indigo’s internal breakdown led to large-scale flight cancellations, baggage delays and confusion for thousands of travellers. Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the findings will guide corrective measures, with the ministry determined to prevent such disruptions from repeating.

Speaking to ANI at Delhi airport, he said the probe team has been given around 15 days to submit its findings. “We have already ordered an inquiry. A detailed inquiry is going to take place in the next 15 days or so, and once the outcome of the inquiry is there with us, then we will go into the reasons for that, so that these kinds of occurrences do not happen in the future,” he said.

IndiGo’s senior management has been asked to explain lapses, and the ministry will act after assessing the report.

Even as the inquiry moves forward, officials say the situation has largely stabilised. According to Sinha, the airline operated more than 1,800 flights on Monday, which he described as “almost normal”. Other carriers, including Akasa, Air India Express, Air India and SpiceJet, also flew their full schedules.

He said that nearly 90 percent of delayed baggage had been delivered and that airlines were routing remaining bags to passengers’ homes. Refunds for cancelled flights, he added, have been processed in full. “I think all 100% refunds have already been completed,” Sinha said.

The ministry has also reminded airlines that fare caps remain in place. Domestic fares are restricted to Rs 7,500 for up to 500 kilometres and Rs 18,000 for flights beyond 1,500 kilometres.

‘Crew Rostering, Internal Planning Caused Disruptions’

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told the Rajya Sabha that the problems began within IndiGo’s internal management systems.

He said the difficulties faced by passengers were linked to the airline’s own “crew rostering and internal operational planning”, adding that safety protocols, including Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

“For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements,” the minister told Parliament.

He said the government has held consultations with all stakeholders and continues to monitor compliance closely.

He also told the House that more than 5 lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded during the disruption.

Responding to concerns over high ticket prices, he said the government has capped fares through four pricing slabs and has acted in the past when airlines were found charging unreasonable rates.

Refunds, Recovery Efforts In Full Swing

IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline by fleet and market share, said in a statement that it has already processed refunds worth Rs 827 crore. It also said over 4,500 bags have been returned to passengers and the rest are expected to be delivered within 36 hours.

The carrier said it has supported more than 2 lakh customers daily across its communication channels and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs and buses for stranded passengers between December 1 and 7.

The airline, the statement claimed, recorded a 90 percent on-time performance across its network, up from 75 percent the previous day.

IndiGo added that all cancellations planned for Monday had been communicated in advance to ensure passengers were not caught unaware.

DGCA Extends Deadline For IndiGo’s Response

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has given IndiGo’s Accountable Manager and CEO a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to a Show Cause Notice issued on December 6.

The airline had argued that its large nationwide network and multiple operational factors made an immediate and detailed explanation difficult.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it has taken “rapid and decisive” steps to manage the fallout and ensure smooth air travel across the country. Officials say operations are stabilising quickly and the priority now is to safeguard passengers from further inconvenience while the probe continues.