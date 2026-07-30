/Govt summons Meta executives again over briefly restricted PM Modi Facebook post

India has summoned executives from the US tech giant Meta, a senior government official said on Thursday, after Facebook briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.
A video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted on Meta’s Instagram platform and later shared on Facebook, was temporarily restricted on the latter. A Meta spokesperson said at the time that the post had been blocked inadvertently.
"We have asked Meta to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening," S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said on Thursday.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Meta's explanation over PM Modi's post on strict action over paper leaks removal, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, says, "We have asked Meta to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening and why the… pic.twitter.com/3DijHK5Yxy— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
S Krishnan did not specify who, exactly, had been asked to appear before the ministry.
Meta informed Indian authorities that it has established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to prevent such incidents from recurring, Krishnan added.
Meta India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video post on July 23, his first addressing the massive student protests that led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, has garnered more than 404 million views on Instagram. The sparring with Meta is the latest example of the Modi government taking on Big Tech over content-related issues.
The government has sought further details and summoned Meta’s Global Head of Public Policy along with other senior executives.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Meta informed the government that the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post was caused by a glitch in its AI-powered automated content moderation system. The company explained that its automated filters were reviewing shared versions of the Prime Minister’s post and related content on Facebook, during which the original post was inadvertently restricted.
The latest summons represents a further instance of the Modi government examining major technology firms over content moderation and platform-related matters. India remains Facebook’s largest market in terms of user numbers.
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