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Govt summons Meta executives again over briefly restricted PM Modi Facebook post

The Centre summoned senior Meta executives after Facebook briefly restricted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post, seeking an explanation for the AI moderation glitch and measures to prevent similar incidents.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Govt summons Meta executives again over briefly restricted PM Modi Facebook post
Image Credit: PM Modi Facebook

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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