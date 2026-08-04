/Govt summons Meta global team amid PM Modi video takedown, CSAM and AI content concerns

The Centre has summoned Meta's global executive team to India on August 5 and 6, amid growing scrutiny over the social media giant's handling of content on its platforms. The move comes days after a Facebook video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly removed before being restored. The government has sought detailed answers from Meta over the incident, along with concerns surrounding the removal of verified accounts, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), algorithmic transparency and the handling of synthetic and AI-generated content.