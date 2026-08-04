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Govt summons Meta global team amid PM Modi video takedown, CSAM and AI content concerns

The government has now stepped up its scrutiny of Meta, with the company's global executive team expected to appear in India on August 5 and 6.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Govt summons Meta global team amid PM Modi video takedown, CSAM and AI content concerns
Image Credit: Center's summon concerns beyond PM Modi's video takedown and seeks answers over platform's handling of AI content, CSAM and algorithmic transparency. (IANS)

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Govt summons Meta global team amid PM Modi video takedown, CSAM and AI content concerns
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