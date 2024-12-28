The government has announced plans to allocate space for a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, following a request from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated the decision to Kharge and Dr. Singh’s family, stating that the government is committed to preserving Dr. Singh’s legacy, news agency PTI reported. “The cremation and formalities can proceed in the meanwhile, as the trust formation and space allocation for the memorial are finalized,” the MHA stated. The confirmation comes amid reports that Congress expressed dissatisfaction with the government's decision to designate Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi as the venue for Dr. Singh’s last rites, scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Congress' Push For A Dedicated Memorial

Earlier, Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that a portion of a national memorial site like Veer Bhumi or Shakti Sthal be allocated for Dr. Singh’s last rites, allowing it to double as a dedicated memorial for the late leader. During a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, MP Priyanka Gandhi proposed this idea, emphasizing the need for a site befitting Dr. Singh’s stature.

While the Congress leadership continues to advocate for a memorial honoring Dr. Singh’s contributions to India’s progress, the government’s decision to proceed with Nigambodh Ghat as the funeral site has not met the party’s expectations.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, will be accorded a State funeral with full military honors. The Ministry of Defence has been tasked with organizing the ceremonial aspects of the event. The cremation is set to take place at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was widely regarded as a transformative leader and the architect of India’s economic liberalization. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum, with leaders and citizens emphasizing the need to honor his legacy through a lasting memorial.

As the Congress continues to push for a prominent site to commemorate Dr. Singh’s contributions, the government’s decision to allocate space for a memorial represents a step forward.