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Government to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India: Sources

MeitY will seek an explanation from Meta on Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Government to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India: Sources
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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