/Government to summon Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India: Sources

The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, directs the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to summon Meta on the matter of Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India, sources said on Friday.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw directs Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials to summon Meta on the matter of Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse material in India: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
MeitY to seek explanation… pic.twitter.com/VU2G9XSbuK
MeitY will seek an explanation from Meta on the issue, according to sources.
Earlier this week, the Union Government issued a notice to Meta asking for a detailed explanation regarding its proposed "usernames" feature for WhatsApp within three days.
According to sources, the government has also directed Meta not to launch the feature in India until consultations on the matter are completed.
The directive follows privacy and safety concerns raised over the feature, particularly the risk of impersonation and potential misuse.Meta has described a username as an optional, unique identifier that users can choose for their WhatsApp account.
It begins with the "@" symbol and allows others to message or call a user without revealing their phone number.The company clarified that usernames are different from display names, which appear on a user’s profile.
While display names need not be unique, usernames are unique to each account.Meta further stated that people who do not have a user’s phone number saved will see the username by default when interacting via direct messages, calls, or group chats.
Certain usernames will be reserved for businesses, governments, and public figures and cannot be claimed by regular users.However, internet users and domain experts have expressed concerns that the feature could enable cybercriminals to create usernames mimicking those of individuals, organisations, or government officials, thereby increasing the risk of impersonation and fraud.
Government sources said authorities are examining the legal implications of the feature and reviewing available mechanisms to address any concerns if necessary.The outcome of the consultations and Meta’s response to the government notice will determine the future course of action regarding the rollout of the feature in India.
Apart from Meta, MeitY has sent notices to Telegram and Signal. Both Telegram and Signal have been asked to explain their 'username' feature and its safeguards against impersonation and misuse. Recently, Telegram faced a week-long ban in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination in June.
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